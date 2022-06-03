Stefanchuk met with Steinmeier and called to support Ukraine's European ambitions

The head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and called to support Ukraine's European ambitions.

"Mr. President, all change in this world is made by dreamers and fans. So I want to ask you: name me another EU candidate country whose support for membership in this country reaches 91%? And these 91% are not because we have a war, but because we lay our lives for the values and principles of the EU," assured Stefanchuk.

At the same time, the speaker noted that he was not asking for any privileged status for Ukraine, but wanted legal recognition for the merits of the Ukrainian people on the path to European integration.

"We clearly understand that candidate status is not member status. We are ready to work hard after receiving this status, to work fanatically to improve our country, to bring it into compliance with the Copenhagen criteria. To do everything so that Ukraine would not be a poor relative but a full-fledged member of the EU," he said.

In his turn, the German President stressed that for him and the government it is obvious that Ukraine is in a special situation.

"There is a war going on. And this means that we must find a special solution for Ukraine. Because the situation is absolutely specific. And this formulation should be made by the European Commission," Steinmeier said.

