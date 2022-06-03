Main Directorate of Intelligence carries out communication with captured "Azov" defenders - Monastyrsky

Ukraine has data on the conditions of detention and the possibility of releasing the Azov regiment fighters from captivity through communication with them by reconnaissance officers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Тelegram-channel of MIA, this was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky.

"Today, communication with the captive fighters of the "Azov" regiment is carried out by our reconnaissance officers from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense. It is through them that we learn more information: about the conditions of detention, food, and the possibilities of their release. We all know that they will all end up here in Kyiv, and we are doing everything possible for that," said the head of the Interior Ministry.

