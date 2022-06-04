In Zaporizhzhya region Russians are looking for people in DRGs and looting, and AFU destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots, - RMA

According to information available to the Regional Military Administration, the command of the occupation troops is taking measures to intensify reconnaissance, sabotage and subversive activities. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to destroy enemy equipment, ammunition and personnel of the Russian Army.

"To carry out subversive activities, the Russians are recruiting and training relevant specialists. Preference in this selection is given to residents and former residents of the temporarily occupied areas who have a fluent knowledge of the Ukrainian language," reads the report.

The Zaporizhzhya administration notes that illegal actions against the local population continue in the temporarily occupied territories of the enemy. Russian looters continue to engage in marauding.

"In Berdyansk the occupants stole a GAZ car from the territory of the oil depot, and in Bohatyr village, Melitopol district and Rody - a "Mitsubishi Lancer", a "Ford Kuga" and a "MAZ" truck. In Melitopol invaders stole agricultural machinery, namely, 6 Carier tillage combined units. The total amount of damage 7 800 000 hryvnias", - added in RMA.

Soldiers of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhya direction continue to conduct a defense operation. During the past 24hrs, soldiers of the Armed Forces destroyed:

20 enemy personnel, 14 wounded;

1 tank;

1 combat armored vehicle;

17 units of automotive equipment.

The Armed Forces also destroyed one observation post of the Russian occupiers, set fire to two enemy ammunition depots and a truck with ammunition in Polohy.