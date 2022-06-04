As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine 261 children died, more than 465 were wounded - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 726 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 4, 2022, the official number of child victims remained unchanged overnight - 261. The number of injured rose - 465.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Prosecutor General's Office

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children are in the Donetsk region - 187, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 112, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 52, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 47, Zaporizhzhya region - 29, Sumy region - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhitomir region - 15.

On June 2, servicemen of the Russian Army fired from artillery at the village of Maryanske, Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region. A woman and her two children aged 10 and 7 were injured.

Due to constant bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,938 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 182 of them were completely destroyed.