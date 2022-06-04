We have planned ambitious project to rebuild Ukraine, I invite partners to join its implementation - Zelensky

In order to restore normal life in Bucha and the Bucha community, almost 2,000 buildings need to be rebuilt.

This was stated by Ukrainian Presiedent Volodymyr Zelensky during an address to the participants of the 90th Annual Conference of US Mayors, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Now, more than anyone else, you understand what it means for any city when 2,000 homes are destroyed or damaged by missiles, by fighting. These are ordinary houses, ordinary schools, sports facilities, medical institutions. Since February 24, a total of 3,620 settlements in Ukraine have fallen under Russian occupation.

These are both large cities and small towns. There is destruction in each of them. Many of them are simply not fit for civilized life. This is the reality that Russia has brought. When cities have no communication, no electricity, no water. When bombs and missiles can destroy any building - even a kindergarten or a university. When an entire city can be simply burned down," says the Head of State.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine could defend freedom and tyranny would surely lose. People can once again live peacefully and safely in Ukrainian cities.

"And to make this happen faster, we have planned an ambitious project to rebuild Ukraine after this war. I invite you - your cities, your companies, your businesses and professionals - to participate in this project. You can also be the people who choose to defend freedom and end tyranny," Zelensky said.

He also noted that thanks to the leadership of the United States and the support of all our partners, Ukrainian courage has the necessary weapons to fight for freedom. But it is also necessary to demonstrate the economic superiority of the free world.

"That is why we are already offering our partners to join in the reconstruction of Ukraine. To take on the patronage of a city, region, or industry that was destroyed by Russian strikes. And rebuild them with the most modern technology. This could be the largest economic project of our time that will strengthen Ukraine and every country and every company that will participate in the post-war reconstruction. You can join the realization of this large project. It's bound to mean economic growth, innovation and new social opportunities for our country and for your cities," the Head of State continues.

"Help Ukraine. Help even more. Participate in the reconstruction of our cities, our communities that are liberated from the occupiers," he said.