There was missile strike on Kharkiv region. Enemy tried to attack in Kharkiv region, AFU repulsed all attacks - Synehubiv

Today is the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. In Kharkiv region 38 children were killed during the 100 days of war.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We will never forgive the occupiers for this! They will pay for every child's life taken!" he notes.

According to him, unfortunately, children still suffer from the actions of the invaders. Last day, an 11-year-old child was wounded during the shelling of Balakliia. A total of 8 wounded in Balakliia. Another 2 wounded in Kharkiv as a result of the shelling of the outskirts of the city.

"During the day the enemy shelled Barvinkovo in Izyum district and Cirkuny in Kharkiv district. There was a missile strike on the Kharkiv district. Houses were damaged, but without casualties," informs Synehubiv.

In addition, he noted that fighting continues in Kharkiv region. The enemy tried to attack Barvinkove and Svyatogorsk. In the Izyum region, the enemy attacked in the direction of Vernopil and Bogorodichny.

"All attacks have been repulsed. Our defenders are holding their positions," the head of the region summed up.