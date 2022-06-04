As of today, EU suspends all import duties on Ukrainian goods. It will strengthen our economy, - Shmygal

We continue to move towards maximum integration with the EU. As of today, the European Union is liberalizing trade rules and suspending all import duties on Ukrainian goods.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, this will give Ukrainian producers additional opportunities to increase exports to the EU and strengthen Ukraine's economy.

"Tariffs will be abolished, in particular, for industrial products. Quotas for agricultural products are being removed," Shmygal said.

The Prime Minister informs that in April almost 80% of Ukrainian exports went to the EU, and therefore the removal of duties and tariffs will save Ukrainian businesses tens of millions of dollars.

See more: Occupiers fired on Svyatohirska Lavra in Donetsk region. All Saints Monastery is on fire. PHOTO

"We thank the EU for another significant gesture of solidarity with Ukraine and the unwavering support of our state!" he summarizes.