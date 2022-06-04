Macron spoke out against humiliation of Russia and for diplomatic settlement

In an interview with regional newspapers, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was very important not to humiliate Russia so that a diplomatic solution could be found when hostilities in Ukraine cease.

According to Censor.NET, as reported by "Eruropean Pravda" with reference to Reuters.

Macron tried to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. His position has been repeatedly criticized by some countries in Europe, as they see it as undermining efforts to put pressure on Putin.

"We must not humiliate Russia so that on the day the hostilities end, we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," Macron said.

"I am convinced that France's role is to be a mediating state," he added.

Watch more: Diplomacy works and deters Russia's aggressive intentions – Kuleba. VIDEO

Macron has been in regular contact with Putin since the invasion as part of a ceasefire and the start of talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

"I think I told him that he was making a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history," Macron said.

France supports Ukraine militarily and financially, but since the beginning of the war Macron has not been in Kyiv like other EU leaders, which is what Ukraine wanted from him. Macron said he did not rule out such a trip in the near future.