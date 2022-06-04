UN commissioners are going to Ukraine according to "first-hand" data on violations in war

The commissioners of the independent international UN commission investigating violations in Ukraine will carry out their first mission to our country from June 7 to 16.

This was reported in the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Censor.NET informs.

"The Commissioners intend to visit several cities in Ukraine, including Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy, to obtain first-hand information on possible human rights violations and oppressions and violations of international humanitarian law, as well as to meet with victims and witnesses, as well as internally displaced persons," the statement said.

Three commissioners are taking part in the mission: Eric Mose (chairman of the commission), Yasminka Dzumhur and Pablo de Greif. They are scheduled to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian government, including key ministers, civil society and UN agencies.

It is noted that the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into Violations in Ukraine is an independent body authorized by the UN Human Rights Council, among other things, to investigate all possible violations and oppression of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, as well as related crimes, in the context of aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

The Mission also has a mandate to establish the facts, circumstances and root causes of any such violations and harassment, and to collect, summarize and analyze evidence of such violations and harassment, including their gender dimension, in the event of any future litigation.

At the end of their mission to Ukraine, on June 15, the commissioners will hold a press conference.

The Commission will report to the General Assembly in October 2022 and to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2023.