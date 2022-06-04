ENG
War in Ukraine
Russia humiliates itself, - Kuleba responded to Macron's calls "not to humiliate Russia"

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reacted sharply to the statement of the President of France Emmanuel Macron to avoid "humiliation of Russia".

As reported by Censor.NET, Kuleba wrote about it on Twitter.

"Calls to avoid humiliating Russia can only humiliate France and any other country that would call for it. Because it is Russia that is humiliating itself. We all need to focus on how to put Russia in place. It will bring peace and save lives," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is sure.

It will be recalled that Macron said during a conversation with journalists that Putin "made a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history." The French president added that Russia should not be "humiliated ... so that on the day of the cessation of hostilities we could pave the way by diplomatic means."

