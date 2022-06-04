Platform for people with disabilities has been launched in Ukraine

On the platform, everyone can get information about physical and mental health, first aid contacts and all necessary services, as well as access to communication within the community of peers and experts.

The project was jointly created by volunteers from Ukraine and Switzerland, Censor.NET reports.

Now on the website www.enableme.com.ua/ua people with disabilities can get information about assistance in Ukraine and evacuation.

"Ukrainian people with disabilities need this platform so that they can not only establish contacts, but also share experiences with people who have already faced certain specific problems. So far, all the necessary information has been posted separately - on separate sites and portals, rather than on a single convenient platform, constant communication between people with disabilities has been extremely difficult. But EnableMe is able to change this situation, and we will do everything possible to improve the lives of Ukrainian people with disabilities, "said project manager Oleksandra Zhurakhivska.

The initiative was willingly supported by relevant organizations working in the field of assistance to people with disabilities in Ukraine, government organizations and Ukrainian volunteers.

2.7 million people with disabilities live in Ukraine, including 162,000 children.