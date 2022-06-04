Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 04.06.2022.

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 04.06.2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"101 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continue. The Russian occupiers continue to launch missile and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas remained unchanged.

In the northern direction, the enemy did not take active action, no signs of the formation of strike groups were found. Enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the settlements of Starykove and Katerynivka, Sumy region, and Kamyanska Sloboda, Chernihiv region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to concentrate reserves for attempts to continue offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Izium, Barvinkove, and Slovyansk.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to keep the occupied borders and prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces. Systematic fire continues on the positions of our troops.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are trying to restrain the defenders of Ukraine by violating the logistics system.

Fighting continues for the establishment of full control over the city of Severodonetsk.

The enemy fired four missiles from the Tochka-U tactical missile system in the areas of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lysychansk. In addition, Russian invaders launched airstrikes on the cities of Sloviansk and Soledar.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy used artillery near Svyatohirsk, Starodubivka and Mykolayivka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers at the settlements of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, and Toshkivka. He struck airstrikes with Ka-52 helicopters near Hirske, Yakovlivka, and Myrna Dolyna, and Su-25 planes near the town of Ustynivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy used mortars, artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Toretsk, New York, Vrubivka, and Pokrovske. He struck airstrikes with Ka-52 helicopters near Berestov and Klinov.

In the area of ​​the city of Donetsk the enemy fired at the settlements of Mykilske, Krasnohorivka, Vesele and Novoselivka. He used the armament of Su-25 planes in the districts of Novomykhailivka and Marinka. Missile and air strikes were inflicted on the village of Kurakhove.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporozhye directions, the enemy used rocket-propelled grenade systems in the areas of Huliaypole, Orikhiv, and Zelenyi Hai. An air strike by Su-25 aircraft was inflicted on the village of Kamyanske.

The situation in the South Bug area has not changed.

The enemy continues to block civilian shipping in the northwestern Black Sea.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue.

In order to justify the destruction of civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers continue to spread information about the location of military units in schools, hospitals and churches. We urge you to trust information only from verified sources and not to spread Russian fakes and misinformation.

Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

