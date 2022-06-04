Occupiers fired on Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka and Lysychansk districts from Tochka-U, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers fired on Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka and Lysychansk from the Tochka-U tactical missile system. The enemy inflicts air and missile strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using Ka-52 helicopters and Su-25 aircraft.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy fired four missiles from the Tochka-U tactical missile system in the areas of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka and Lysychansk. In addition, Russian invaders launched airstrikes on the cities of Sloviansk and Soledar.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers at the settlements of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, and Toshkivka. He struck airstrikes with Ka-52 helicopters near Gorsky, Yakovlivka and Myrna Dolyna, and Su-25 planes near the town of Ustynivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy used mortars, artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Toretsk, New York, Vrubivka, and Pokrovske. He struck airstrikes with Ka-52 helicopters near Berestove and Klynove.

In the area of the city of Donetsk the enemy fired at the settlements of Mykilske, Krasnohorivka, Vesele and Novoselivka. He used the armament of Su-25 planes in the districts of Novomykhailivka and Marinka. Missile and air strikes were inflicted on the village of Kurakhove.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy used rocket-propelled grenade systems in the areas of Huliaypole, Orikhiv, and Zelenyi Hai. An air strike by Su-25 planes was inflicted on the settlement of Kamyanske," the statement reads.