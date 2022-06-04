Armed Forces have regrouped and are taking measures to restore control over Severodonetsk

In the Luhansk region, Ukrainian troops regrouped and are taking steps to return Severodonetsk to full control.

The head of military-civil administration of Severodonetsk Olexander Stryuk reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to UP.

Asked what percentage of the city is occupied, Stryuk said: "I would not say that it is occupied. There was some military success on the part of the orcs, who managed to get into the city and capture a significant part of it, almost splitting it in half, if we talk about residential areas where they can feel confident. But our military managed to regroup, and build a line of defense. And now all the necessary measures are being taken to return the city to full control of Ukraine. The city remains Ukrainian. "

"Our military is taking all appropriate measures to push the enemy out of the city, positional street battles are being fought. This is accompanied by constant artillery shelling. The situation is quite tense, but there is hope and there is confidence in our Armed Forces that everything will work out."

According to the head of the military-civilian administration, about 13,000 people remained in Severodonetsk before the assault.

"Given that there have been constant street fights for three days now, the population that was there is still there, except for a small part, which the orcs managed to forcibly remove from the city to the occupied territories," the official said.

We will remind, that on June 3 the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported that occupation troops earlier captured about 70% of Severodonetsk, but the Armed Forces moved them back by about 20%.

