Since beginning of day, 5 enemy attacks have been repulsed. 44 units of racist equipment and 3 air targets were destroyed - press center of Join Forces Task Force

As of 21:00 on June 4, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces repulsed 5 enemy attacks. Fighting is still going on at three locations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Join Forces Task Force.

"The occupiers fired on about 30 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed and damaged 27 civilian objects, including 24 houses, an orphanage, the AZOT enterprise, and an agricultural enterprise. As a result of these shellings, 2 civilians were killed and eight others were injured," the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, the Join Forces Task Force destroyed: 3 tanks; 4 artillery systems; 11 combat armored vehicles; 26 units of automotive equipment.

Air defense units shot down a K-52 combat helicopter and 2 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

