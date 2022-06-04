On June 4, air defense forces destroyed plane of occupiers Su-34, helicopter Ka-52, and 4 cruise missiles "Caliber" - Air Force of Armed Forces
During the day on June 4, 9 air targets of the occupiers were destroyed: one plane (previously Su-34), one helicopter (Ka-52), three OTP UAVs (2 Orlan-10s, 1 Forpost), and four cruise missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces.
On June 4, in the eastern direction, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "demilitarized" another enemy aircraft (previously a Su-34 fighter-bomber), and in the southern direction - UAV "Outpost".
In addition, the air defense of the Land Forces destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and two Orlan-10 drones.
According to the Navy forces, the air defense of the sailors today hit four cruise missiles "Caliber", released from racist submarines.
