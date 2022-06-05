Due to losses, enemy transfers weapon and military equipment to Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The Russians transferred more than 20 weapons and military equipment to the Bakhmut area to replenish the casualties.

Thus began the one hundred and second day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The aggressor continues to launch missiles and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in our country, in particular in Kyiv.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus persists in the Volyn and Polissya areas. Until June 11, 2022, the terms of the combat readiness check of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus have been extended. As part of these activities in the Brest region conducted a control and tactical exercise with units of one of the brigades of special operations forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. The issues of subdivisions' actions in urban conditions, as well as overcoming the water barrier have been worked out.

In the Siverskyi direction, the aggressor fired artillery shells at infrastructure facilities in the areas of the settlements of Starikove and Katerynivka, Sumy region, as well as the settlement of Kamyanska Sloboda, Chernihiv region.

To clarify the location of the positions of our troops, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs in certain areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units continue to focus their efforts on maintaining their positions and preventing the further advance of our troops to the State Border. The enemy does not stop firing on the positions of our troops near the city of Kharkiv.

The Russian occupiers used phosphate munitions in the Cherkasy Tyshky settlement.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy groups completed the regrouping of troops. Certain units are advancing in the directions Dovgenke - Dolyna, and Brazhkivka - Vernopillya.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor's units are focusing on offensive operations to surround our troops in the areas of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk and to block the main logistics routes.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Svyatogorsk, trying to push our troops to the right bank of the Seversky Donets River.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers, with the support of artillery, are conducting assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, controlling the eastern part of the city. In addition, in order to capture the dominant heights, the enemy is trying to launch an offensive in the direction of Nirkove - Mykolayivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy transferred more than 20 units of weapons and military equipment to replenish the units that suffered casualties.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the occupiers are firing on the front line of defense and the rear areas of our troops, to restrain our units and prevent their regrouping.

In the direction of the South Bug, in anticipation of the offensive of our troops, in a certain area, the enemy mined the coast of the river Ingulets.

The enemy deployed in the Mykolaiv direction with two jets and two batteries of barrel artillery. They also tried to regain his lost positions in the direction of Sukhoi Stavko and Lozov. They suffered heavy losses and left.

Five Caliber naval-based cruise missiles are ready to be used in missiles in the Black Sea.

"Over the past 24 hours, five enemy attacks have been repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, three tanks, four artillery systems, eleven armored combat vehicles, and twenty-six vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter and two Orlan-10 UAVs.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force in the Eastern direction destroyed an enemy aircraft, presumably a Su-34, and an Outpost UAV in the southern direction.

Four Caliber cruise missiles were hit by the Navy's air defenses.

As a result, on the previous day, units of the Defense Forces destroyed nine enemy air targets.

In addition, fighter aircraft of the Air Force continue to patrol the airspace of our State, strike aircraft successfully provide fire support to units of our troops in the East and in other designated operational areas," the General Staff said.