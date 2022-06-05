Occupiers continue to shell Zaporizhia region. Woman died in Huliaipole, - RMA

During the day in the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations but continued to fire on settlements in the region.

This was reported in the Zaporizhia regional military administration, informs Censor.NET.

"The Russians launched an air strike on a Su-25 aircraft in the Kamyanske area. It conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs in some areas. The main forces and means of the invaders continue to be concentrated in the area of ​​Orikhiv, Huliaipole, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, and they have strengthened their units in the area of ​​Vasylivka.

In addition, the enemy fired at the positions of units of our troops along the line of contact with all types of weapons in the area of ​​settlements: Kamyanske, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Olhivske, Zelene Pole, Temerivka, Novopil, Novosilka, Chervone, Vremivka, Uspenivka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Zaliznychne, Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Bilogirya," the statement reads.

Read more: In Zaporizhzhya region Russians are looking for people in DRGs and looting, and AFU destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots, - RMA

It is added that the racists fired at MLRS on civilian infrastructure and peaceful households in the Orikhiv and Huliaipolel districts.

"In the city of Huliaipole, Russian criminals killed an elderly woman. In addition, five houses and an apartment were severely damaged. Also, Russian artillery strikes destroyed the village of Preobrazhenka - three houses and outbuildings were damaged," the RMA said.