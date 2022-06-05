Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 31,150 people, 210 aircraft, 175 helicopters, 1,381 tanks and 3,392 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 5, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 31,150 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 05.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 31,150 (+100) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1381 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3392 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 686 (+6) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 207 (+0) units,

air defense means - 95 (+0) units,

aircraft - 210 (+0) units,

helicopters - 175 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 548 (+8),

cruise missiles - 122 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks- 2360 (+23) units,

special equipment - 53 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction. The data are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.