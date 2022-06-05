As result of night shelling of Dnepropetrovsk region, two houses were destroyed, and 6 more are damaged, - RMA

The Russian occupiers fired on the settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

The head of regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"People were not injured in the night shelling of the Zelenodolsk community. Two houses were destroyed and 6 more were damaged in Velyka Kostroma and Mala Kostroma. The library in Velyka Kostroma was damaged.



The enemy deliberately struck at settlements," he said.

Read more: Occupiers shelled village in Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two children and their mother - RMA