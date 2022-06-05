Enemy is shelling Kharkiv region with heavy weapons. There are wounded. Hottest - in area of ​​Izyum - Synehubiv

During the past day, the enemy continued to fire on the settlements of the Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

The chairman of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it.

"As a result of the shelling of the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv district, residential buildings, and outbuildings were destroyed, and fires broke out. Dergachi and surrounding villages were shelled with heavy weapons. No one was injured.

The enemy also fired on the settlements of the Chuhuiv district. A 52-year-old man was injured in Chuhuiv. In the villages of Korobochkine and Chkalovske 2 wounded. 2 more were wounded in Malinovka village. An elderly woman was injured in the town of Balakliya, Izium district," the statement reads.

Oleh Synehubiv also noted that in the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are trying to fire on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and hold the previously captured territories.

"In the Cherkasy Tyshky area, the Russians used phosphate munitions. The hottest area in the Izyum area. The occupiers are trying to attack in the directions Dovgenke - Dolyna and Brazhkivka - Vernopil. Our armed forces are holding positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy," he added.