Occupiers were tasked to capture Severodonetsk or "Road of Life" by June 10, - Haidai

The Russian command set a task for Russian soldiers to capture Severodonetsk or the "Road of Life".

The head of RMA Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Severodonetsk is conditionally divided in half. The racists have given up all efforts to fulfill Dvornikov's task (Russian general - Ed.) - by June 10 or take the regional center, or capture the" way of life ", - said the head of the regional military administration.

According to Haidai, the Russians did not expect such resistance from Ukrainian defenders.

