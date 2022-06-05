ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12996 visitors online
News Kyiv NewsWar in Ukraine War
15 921 25
war (20387) Kyiv (1677) shoot out (8787) Ukrzaliznytsya (106) Kamyshin (28)

On territory of Darnytsky car repair plant there are no military equipment about which Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation tells, - Kamyshin. VIDEO

News Censor.NET Kyiv News War in Ukraine

київ,обстріл

There were no military equipment on the territory of the Darnytsky Car Repair Plant in Kyiv, which was fired at by racists with cruise missiles today.

This was announced by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksander Kamyshin, Censor.NET informs.

"I officially declare that there are no military equipment on the territory of the DCRP. This plant repaired gondola cars and grain trucks, which we use to export products," Kamyshin wrote. He invited the media to see this by visiting the company.

We will remind, in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation declared that the purpose of blow on DCRP - "the T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles delivered by the Eastern European countries are placed in cases of the car repair company".

Read more: Putin is afraid to strike nuclear blows, it needs to be reported to our foreign friends, - adviser to head of Ministry of Internal Affairs Denysenko

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 