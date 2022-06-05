On territory of Darnytsky car repair plant there are no military equipment about which Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation tells, - Kamyshin. VIDEO

There were no military equipment on the territory of the Darnytsky Car Repair Plant in Kyiv, which was fired at by racists with cruise missiles today.

This was announced by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksander Kamyshin, Censor.NET informs.

"I officially declare that there are no military equipment on the territory of the DCRP. This plant repaired gondola cars and grain trucks, which we use to export products," Kamyshin wrote. He invited the media to see this by visiting the company.

We will remind, in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation declared that the purpose of blow on DCRP - "the T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles delivered by the Eastern European countries are placed in cases of the car repair company".

