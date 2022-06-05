ENG
Only end of war and payment of reparations to Ukraine can be discussed with Putin, - Stefanchuk

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk believes that talks with Putin can only concern the payment of reparations and the end of the war.

He stated this in an interview with Die WeltCensor.NET reports.

"I am deeply convinced that we can talk to Putin in only one direction: when he will stop this bloody war and when he will compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by reparations for the damage," he said.

According to him, there is a big difference between "Ukraine must win" and "Russia should not win".

Therefore, Stefanchuk added, negotiations with Putin can be conducted only in the direction of Ukraine's victory.

