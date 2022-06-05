Armed Forces will be able to drive out occupiers from Severodonetsk, but city doesn't have huge strategic value, - Haidai

The Armed Forces of Ukraine can recapture Severodonetsk, but the city is not of great strategic importance.

This was stated in an interview with Suspilne by the head of the RMA Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

"Here, the military command must make a decision, because it is possible to drive the Russians out of Severodonetsk. This is a task we can handle. The only thing is what will be the next step?" They will withdraw and destroy everything from heavy artillery with aircraft. Strategically, the city of Severodonetsk is not of great importance.

In this regard, Lysychansk is important, which is located higher and more profitable, ie the dominant height. But politically, Severodonetsk is a regional center. His reflection will raise our morale, strong enough, and demoralize the Russians after they said they were in complete control," he explained.

