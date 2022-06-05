Ukraine needs more than two years and 900 billion to rebuild destroyed roads

As of today, the reconstruction of roads destroyed during the war requires 900 billion hryvnias.

This was announced during the national marathon on June 5 by the first deputy chairman of Ukravtodor Andrii Ivko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Currently, 900 billion hryvnias are needed to restore the roads. It will take 2-4 years to restore the road transport infrastructure. We believe that it would be right to use the funds frozen in Russia for this reconstruction," Ivko said.

He also said that 24,000 km of roads and 302 man-made structures - bridges, overpasses, overpasses - have been completely destroyed in Ukraine so far.

"But we are working on the restoration every day. 930 km of roads have already been cleared and 40 temporary structures and detours have been installed," Ivko said.