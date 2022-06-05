Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 05.06.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 05.06.2022

"102 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. The main efforts of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to focus on reconnaissance and engineering equipment positions. During the inspection of combat readiness of units, special attention is paid to the development of tasks to overcome water obstacles and the interaction of airstrikes with the crews of helicopters of army aircraft.

In the northern direction, the enemy is intensively guarding areas of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. He carried out mortar shelling of civilian infrastructure near the village of Hremiach, Chernihiv region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to fire on units of the Defense Forces with artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and tanks. In order to support the offensive, it is rapidly rebuilding transport and railway infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories. The use of electronic warfare continues to create conditions that make it impossible for UAV units to use UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted an active defense, focusing its efforts on maintaining the occupied borders and border areas north of the city of Kharkiv. In order to increase the stability of the defense conducts engineering and fortification equipment positions and mining approaches to them. To restrain the actions of the Defense Forces, it is conducting intensive artillery and mortar shelling of the positions of our units. In addition, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Tsyrkuny, Ruski and Cherkaski Tyshky, Staryi Saltiv. He fired missiles at the Korotych settlement.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy's efforts are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of the settlement of Sloviansk. The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Chepil, Dibrivne, Virnopillya, Dovhenke and Bohorodichne.

The occupiers tried unsuccessfully to conduct offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodichne and Dovhenke.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy launched air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Sloviansk and Lysychansk.

In the Lyman direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy resumed the offensive near the village of Sviatohirsk, has significant losses in manpower, weapons and equipment. Conducts assault operations in the direction of the settlement of the Stary Caravan. The fighting continues.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers at units of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Toshkivka, and Ustynivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy units shelled the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Mykolayivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, and Dolomitne. The enemy used assault and army aircraft near Bakhmut and Berestov.

The occupiers carried out assault operations in the areas of Bilohorivka and Mykolayivka. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. There is no success, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities. He fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Zaitsevo, New York, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Uspenivka, Orikhiv, and Kamyanske. He struck from operational-tactical and army aircraft near Novoselivka, New York, Mariinka, and Kamianske.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers fired on the positions of our troops, trying to fight the counter-battery. In order to clarify the position of our units and correct the fire, we conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs. The enemy used artillery in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaiv, Prybuzke, Luch, Blahodatne, Shyroke, and Tokarevo. The Russian occupiers carried out assaults in the area of ​​the settlement of Bila Krynytsia in order to restore the previously lost position. After the fire, the Defense Forces of Ukraine retreated to their former positions.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses during hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. In order to replenish units, Russian invaders continue forced mobilization measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.