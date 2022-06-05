ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4542 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
9 933 64
Andrii Melnyk (35) Annalena Baerbok (74)

Ambassador Melnyk complains of lack of communication with Burbock - no meeting since beginning of war

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

мельник,андрій

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk complained that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock has not found time to meet with him.

According to Censor.NETRBC-Ukraine reports with reference to Bild.

"I would very much like the German chief diplomat to find time for the ambassador of Ukraine. Nothing will replace a confidential conversation," Melnyk said.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Burbock is in constant contact with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. At the same time, other ministers do not act in a strict hierarchical manner. In particular, the Ministers of Economy, Finance, Defense, Transport and Education of Germany have already met with Melnyk.

Read more: "This is slap in face to Ukraine and Ukrainian people", - Ambassador of Ukraine on ban on Ukrainian symbols at events on May 8-9 in Berlin

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 