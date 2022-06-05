Russian troops will dramatically increase amount of shelling in Severodonetsk in coming days, - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, said that we should expect more Russian shelling in Severodonetsk in the next few days.

"There will most likely be a multiplication of heavy artillery fire, from 'pions', 'hyacinths', airstrikes. They will just try to flatten everything. They have no other tactics, they don't know how to fight otherwise," he said during a national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda.

According to him, this is due to the fact that Russian troops will try to capture Severodonetsk until June 10.

"We understand from the intercepts that the Russian troops were given two tasks. The first is to capture Severodonetsk before June 10. The second is to fully control the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway by June 10. We expect that in the near future they will throw all the reserves they have available to them to accomplish all these tasks," he said.

Serhiy Haidai said that the AFU had "cleared" half of Severodonetsk from Russian troops.

