Pre-trial detention facility is overcrowded, food and water need improvement, only Russians have access to prisoners of war - wife of Azov commander Prokopenko

Ukrainian prisoners of war from the Azovstal plant are in satisfactory conditions and awaiting exchange, although some resources are lacking.

This was told in an interview to "Ukranian truth" by рKateryna Prokopenko, wife of the commander of the Mariupol regiment "Azov" Denys Prokopenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"We know that it is the pre-trial detention facility that is overcrowded and, of course, some of the resources may be lacking. Again, food, water - it all needs improvement. Now we want to solve this issue as soon as possible, so that the Red Cross will bring as many connections and resources as possible to improve all this that the guys have now", - said Prokopenko.

According to her, there is no report on the content of the prisoners, there is no photo or video footage from a third party, i.e. from international organizations, there is only photo and video footage from the Russian side.

"Given these videos, we can understand that only the Russian side is present there. And we need just a third independent party to show the real conditions," added the wife of the Azov commander.