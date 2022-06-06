People are kidnapped, apartments are robbed, Internet connection is poor, prices are sky-high, - Mayor of Energodar Orlov about Energodar under occupation

In Energodar, during the occupation, support for the Russian Federation has been rapidly decreasing even among citizens who had previously expressed a neutral attitude.

Energodar Mayor Dmitry Orlov reminded in Telegram, that June 4 marked exactly three months since his city was occupied, reports Censor.NЕТ.

He summarized: "Physical and psychological pressure on citizens has increased. The number of abductions of Energodar residents has grown noticeably. Not only activists, ATO members and those who resisted the checkpoint during the seizure of Energodar are thrown into basements. Now it is impossible to find the logic behind the abductions at all, because there is no logic: "Ordinary citizens who do not belong to the categories mentioned above are taken into captivity. People are held captive for weeks. Cases of looting have increased. Mainly empty apartments, whose owners have left the city. Valuable things are taken out of the apartments. They take anything they like. They just break down the door."

According to Orlov, the occupiers are artificially exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. In particular, blocking the Internet actually makes it impossible to make non-cash payments in stores and transfer money from card to card.

"The residents of Energodar have almost no cash. The interest rate for withdrawing funds has risen again. There are such offers, but the demand is many times greater. And preference is given to those who are trying to cash out significant amounts.

Simultaneously, in many outlets and markets there are double price tags - in hryvnia and in rubles.

The cost of food, household chemicals, and all the necessities of life is sky-high. Only seasonal vegetables, which simply have no other markets, are cheap.

Russian medicines began to appear in the city instead. It seemed to be a necessity and not something to discuss. But if medicines were not sold directly on the street, in the market, all day long under the sun, without observing any standards for the storage of medicines. Therefore, there was and still is a huge demand for Ukrainian medicines in Energodar. But it is more and more difficult to deliver them to the city.

At the same time, Russian propaganda channels cynically write that it is the Ukrainian side that is blocking mobile communications and the Internet. In reality, the occupiers are preparing people to switch to Russian mobile operators and providers. But at the moment there is not even technically such a possibility in Energodar.

Against the background of everything that has been going on for three months and continues to go on, the level of support for Russia, even among those citizens who used to express a neutrality, is dropping rapidly. The occupiers' staffing problems are also not resolved, and are only getting worse," points out the mayor.

