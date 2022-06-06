Our troops are defending Severodonetsk industrial zone and neighboring district, - Butusov

Censor.net Editor-in-Chief Yuri Butusov, who is in Severodonetsk, published information about the state of the city's defense.

Butusov noted: "I have been in and around Severodonetsk frequently lately, and I am surprised at the repeated inadequate statements by some leaders regarding the operational situation in the Luhansk region. On the day of President Zelensky's visit to Luhansk Region, Chairman of the Military Administration Haidai announced an offensive and the liberation of 50% of the city.

In war we need to mislead the enemy, not our own citizens. In this case, the Ukrainian society should receive information close to reality, we need real victories, not fictitious ones.

The risk of self-deception in war is that then under false fabrications and unjustified optimistic statements fit units, people and make decisions in a way that also does not correspond to the situation. Stop these word games, you don't have to do that.

Ukrainian soldiers hold positions in a difficult environment, and this environment needs if not the whole truth, then at least the absence of lies. Otherwise it is disturbing or the leaders understand exactly what is going on.

Two days ago, the enemy entered the outskirts of the city, our troops are defending the Severodonetsk industrial zone and the surrounding quarter.

It is worrying to regularly report wishful thinking instead of reality. In order to win real victories, we must not create air castles".

