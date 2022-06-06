Troops of Russian Federation placed "Iskanders", "Pantsyrs" and S-400 on territory of Belarus along state border of Ukraine, - General Staff

In Belarus, along the border with Ukraine, there are the Russian Armed Forces with the Iskander-M anti-aircraft missile system, Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft guns, S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and tactical aviation aircraft.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 am on June 6 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus began the one hundred and third day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

There are no significant changes in the situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas. On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, along the State Border of Ukraine, the presence of certain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which are armed with operational and tactical missile systems "Iskander-M", anti-aircraft and artillery systems "Pantsir-C1", anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 and operational and tactical aircraft.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. To demonstrate the presence in the border areas, there are separate units of the enemy, which are shelling the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to fire on units of the Defense Forces with artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, mortars, and tanks. To support the offensive, the enemy is intensively restoring the transport infrastructure and building pontoon-rail crossings across rivers in the temporarily occupied territories.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are actively defending, the main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders. To increase the stability of the defense, the enemy takes additional measures on the engineering and fortification equipment positions. To restrain the actions of the Defense Forces, it is conducting intensive artillery and mortar shelling of our positions. In addition, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Bazylivka, Kutuzivka, and Petrivske.

Read more: Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 05.06.2022

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of the settlement of Slovyansk.

From artillery of various calibers, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopillya, Dibrivne, Nova Dmytrivka, and Kurulka.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor's units are firing on the positions of our troops along the entire line of contact. The enemy fired missiles at Slovyansk, Lysychansk, and Orikhovo.

In the Lyman direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy is conducting offensive operations in the area of ​​Svyatogorsk. The enemy is also conducting assault operations in the direction of the settlements of Shchurove and Staryi Karavan. Fighting continues.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired at our troops with mortars and artillery systems of various types. The civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Metolkino, Borivske, Ustynivka, Toshkivka, and others was also affected. The occupiers continue to storm Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on the positions of our units with mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Zolote, Orikhove, Gorske, Vrubivka, Klinove, Belogorivka, Pokrovske, and Rota. They used to assault army aircraft for air strikes near Bakhmut and Berestov. They carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Berestov, and Mykolayivka. The enemy has suffered significant losses, has no success, and fighting continues.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 31,150 people, 210 aircraft, 175 helicopters, 1,381 tanks and 3,392 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovsky, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities. He fired on civilian infrastructure in the Novobakhmutivka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Mykilsky, Zolota Niva, and Poltavka districts.

In the South Bug direction, in order to bind our troops, the occupiers fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Tavriyske, Nova Zorya, Stepova Dolina, Novomykolayivka and Kobzartsi.

The enemy continues engineering equipment positions in the areas of Shevchenivka, Olgino, and other settlements.

"Over the past 24hrs, seven enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk, four tanks, three artillery systems, eight armored combat vehicles, and three vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle," General Staff.