Defenders of Ukraine shot down an enemy missile in the sky over the Poltava region.

The head of the Poltava regional military administration Dmitry Lunin reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"In the sky over the Poltava region, the Armed Forces shot down an enemy missile! We do not neglect air alarms! Glory to Ukraine," he said.

