Turkey expects decision on export of Ukrainian grain "in coming days", - President's spokesman Kalin

Turkey has said it expects a decision on grain exports from Ukraine by sea in the coming days, but even after the agreement, it will take about 5 weeks to begin the operation.

According to Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN, the spokesman for the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin told Anadolu during a visit to Madrid.

He stressed that currently, it is economically and physically most expedient to transport Ukrainian grain to the international market through the ports of the Black and Azov Seas.

According to Erdogan's spokesman, Turkey is in consultations on coordinating the departure and arrival of ships carrying cargo, as well as coordinating a mechanism to be set up between Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations.

"I can say that so far the atmosphere is generally positive," Kalin said, adding that "there are certain legitimate expectations of security" that Russian ships will not enter unblocked ports.

The Ukrainian side believes that the creation of such a mechanism and the supply of its own grain products to the international market will be in the interests of the country. At the same time, the Russian side says Kalin, "does not look at it negatively."

"The international community is already moving in this direction. We expect some concrete solutions to this issue in the coming days. Our efforts in this direction are ongoing," he said.

He added that the authorities and experts in logistics, transport, and agriculture are expected to meet to discuss the issue in the near future.

