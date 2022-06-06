For last days as result of attacks in Mykolaiv area 29 people wounded, - regional council

Russian troops yesterday, June 5, continued to fire at the Mykolaiv area. During the day, 29 locals were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the regional council Anna Zamazeeva on Telegram.

"The shelling was recorded in Bashtansky and Mykolayiv districts - Shirokiv, Bereznehuvatsky and Halytsyniv communities. They also hit the city of Mykolayiv. Dwelling houses and outbuildings were damaged," the statement reads.

It is noted that in total, for the last days in the Mykolaiv area 29 people were wounded. There are no children among the victims.

All the victims were taken to our medical institutions and received the necessary assistance.

"In general, as of this morning, in the Nikolaev hospitals, there are 286 citizens who suffered from attacks of occupiers to the Mykolaiv area. 41 more victims received the help out-patient", - the chairman of a regional council reported.

