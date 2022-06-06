There are no plans to evacuate from Mariupol yet, information spread in social networks is fake - Andriushchenko

Information about the alleged organization of evacuations from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhya under the auspices of the UN and the Red Cross is circulating in social networks.

Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko warned in Telegram, that this information is fake, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to the mayor's advisor, "some Telegram channels are spreading fake information about the organization of evacuation from Mariupol from the Port City area to Zaporizhia under the auspices of the UN and the Red Cross. They offer the services of their own carriers for money, which seem to join the convoy. In doing so, they refer, in particular, to my telegram channel".

"This information is a deliberate deception aimed at obtaining money for transportation from the occupied territories without providing a service. In fact, it is a fraud. The phone number of the scammers is +30683279596," Andriushenko stressed.

Watch more: Consequences of "liberation" of peaceful Mariupol by Russian occupiers: cemetery of cars. VIDEO

He stressed that no evacuation from Mariupol is currently planned and there have been no reports about it.

"Do not believe fraudsters. Check information only on official sources or sources with verified credibility. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!", Andriushchenko urged.