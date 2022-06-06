4 938 19
Putin's promises not to attack Odesa cannot be believed, his words are empty, - Kuleba
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Ukraine does not believe Putin's words not to use trade routes to attack Odesa.
This was announced on Twitter by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.
"Putin says he will not use trade routes to attack Odesa. This is the same Putin who told German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron that he would not attack Ukraine a few days before the full-scale invasion of our country.
We can't trust Putin, his words are empty," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...