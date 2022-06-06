ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5521 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
1 818 5
safety and security (133) UK (832) war (20436) Zelenskyi (3912) provisions (48) guarantee (58) Boris Johnson (130)

Zelensky and Johnson discussed new defense package, work on security guarantees and ways to unlock ports

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

борис,джонсон

The President of Ukraine had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

Zelensky reported about it on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"He held talks with Boris Johnson. He informed him about the situation at the front. He received confirmation of a new enhanced package of defense support. They raised the issue of intensifying work on security guarantees.

Watch more: Graduates of School №134 in Kharkiv danced waltz on ruins of their school. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 