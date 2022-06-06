Ships of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation pushed off from coast for more than hundred kilometers, but from them can still shoot across Ukraine, - Navy

The intensity of Caliber missile strikes has decreased, but the enemy is hitting ground targets with anti-ship missiles.

This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of our active actions to defeat the enemy's naval forces, a ship group of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was pushed back from the Ukrainian shores for a distance of more than a hundred kilometers," the statement said.

The enemy changed tactics: it deployed the Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems in the occupied Crimea and the Kherson region and sent additional forces to Snake Island.

"The threat of rocket attacks from the sea remains. Since the beginning of the invasion, enemy ships and submarines have launched more than 300 cruise missiles on Ukrainian territory. Currently, the intensity of strikes with Caliber cruise missiles has decreased, while the enemy has begun hitting ground targets with anti-ship missiles, the main purpose of which is to destroy warships and ships," the Navy said.

According to the defenders of Ukraine, this indicates that the enemy used a significant amount of modern missile weapons. And now he has to use outdated types of missiles, of which he has many.

A group of about 30 enemy ships and submarines continues to block civilian shipping. Currently, up to 12 large landing ships of the Russian Federation are in the Black Sea, more than a third of which are under repair. Also, the enemy group has up to 15 landing craft of various types.

"We have deprived the Russian Black Sea Fleet of complete control over the northwestern part of the Black Sea, which has become a" gray zone ".

At the same time, the enemy has adopted our tactics and is trying to regain control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea at the expense of coastal missile systems and air-based cruise missiles," the Navy said.

There is also a risk of landing tactical troops and sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the Odesa coast.