M270 jet systems will be delivered to Ukraine free of charge, - Johnson

The United Kingdom will present Ukraine with M270 multiple rocket launchers.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson announced this on TwitterCensor.NET reports.

"We cannot stand aside while Russian long-range artillery erases the city from the face of the earth and kills innocent civilians," he wrote.

Johnson noted that the launchers and guided projectiles to them, the United Kingdom "will give to the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that they can effectively repel the Russian offensive."

