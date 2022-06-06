ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5169 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
21 339 150
war (20436) captivity (618) Azov (242) Azovstal (193) hostages (452) 36th separate naval infantry brigade (50) Zelenko (6)

More than 2,5 thousand Ukrainian fighters from "Azovstal" are in Russian captivity, - Zelensky

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

азовсталь

More than 2,500 Ukrainian Azovstal fighters are in Russian captivity. Their release is handled by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, it is unprofitable for the Russian side to torture our Azovstal defenders because they have become "public prisoners."

The President also noted that he does not take seriously the statements of the Russian authorities and representatives of the "DPR" about the future of our fighters, because in this way they are trying to promote this.

Read more: M270 jet systems will be delivered to Ukraine free of charge, - Johnson

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 