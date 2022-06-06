In west of Ukraine was created camp for prisoners of war of Russian Federation, - Maliuska

The Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska announced the establishment of a camp for prisoners of war from Russia in one of the western regions of Ukraine.

He said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Priamy".

"We have set up a special camp for prisoners of war in western Ukraine, which holds those for whom there are no immediate expectations for exchange," the minister said.

According to him, Russians who have just been taken prisoner or have plans to exchange them are placed in the Ministry of Justice.

Maliuska said that the level of detention of prisoners of war was "slightly better than that of a prisoner or convict": they had access to the Red Cross, better nutrition, and hygiene.

