Ukraine wasn't called for negotiations of Russian Federation and Turkey concerning export of grain by Black Sea, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky states that neither he nor the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba have been invited to a meeting in Ankara on June 8 to discuss Black Sea shipping and will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Serhiy Lavrov.

Zelensky told reporters on Monday, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I was not invited. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has not been invited yet," the president said in response to questions from the media.

According to him, he discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others, the issue of Turkish mediation in the unblocking of Ukrainian ports.

The President also said that negotiations on grain exports are underway with the UN, as well as with the Baltic States and Poland - on the export of a certain amount by rail, but this area is not a priority due to long delivery times.

According to him, Ukraine can export 10 million tons of grain a month through Odesa ports.

"If now we have 22-25 million tons blocked there, but in the fall we may already have 75. What will we do? Therefore, we will not be able to do without ports," Zelensky stressed.

When asked under what conditions Ukraine can demine the coast of Odesa ports and who should be the guarantor for the Ukrainian side to do so, he said: "I think the strongest guarantee is our appropriate weapons, which will be located in the region, unblocking one or another corridor to the port of grain export."

"We are working on this with specific states, with specific anti-ship systems. We are working and we are already receiving little by little, I can already say. I believe that this is the best guarantee," Zelensky added.