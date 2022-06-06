They try to push us to result unfavorable for Ukraine, - Zelensky about "peace plan"

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that they were trying to persuade Ukraine to reach an unfavorable result in resolving the issue of ending the war with Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I do not have any negotiations on any plans (in particular, a peace plan, which is being discussed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. - Ed.), Such negotiations are at zero today. Of course, we all want to push us a little bit to a result that is definitely not beneficial for us, because we are not asked yet, but beneficial for those or other parties that have their own interests. Again, different: both financial and political," the head of state explained.

According to Zelensky, war-related fatigue in the world community is growing.

"People want a result for themselves, and you and I need a result - for us... So, the structure of resolving the issue of this war with a positive result (for Ukraine. - Ed.) I did not discuss with them," said the president.

