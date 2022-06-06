In Kherson, doctors are massively refusing to cooperate with occupiers - CrimeaSOS

Doctors in Kherson are massively refusing to cooperate with Russian invaders.

"Doctors in Kherson are massively refusing to cooperate with the occupiers. Currently, there is information that doctors are applying for vacations or applications for dismissal to avoid pressure from the Russian military," said Denys Savchenko, Chairman of the Board of CrimeaSOS.

It also became known that local hospitals could be turned into military hospitals to treat Russian soldiers.

"In Kherson, the occupiers are trying to turn one of the hospitals into a military hospital for Russian soldiers. However, the option of exporting equipment is also possible. Representatives of the occupation authorities are photographing equipment in medical institutions," Denys Savchenko added.

It is unknown what the situation is with regard to medicines directly in medical institutions. Earlier it was reported that the situation with medicines for the civilian population is critical - about 90% of pharmacies in Kherson and the region do not work.