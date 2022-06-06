In evening of June 6, Rashists fired mortars three times at border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv, - State Border Service of Ukraine

Today, between 6 and 7 p.m., border guards recorded three shellings of Ukrainian territory by the Russian Federation.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of State Border Service of Ukraine.

In particular, around 6 p.m., the enemy from the Russian village of Chernozemny Gorodok fired 120 mm mines at the area near the border in the Gorodnyansk district of Chernihiv region.

Two more shellings were carried out by the Rashists in Sumy region. The enemy fired 6 mines at the border of Okhtyrka district, the same area today was attacked by a Russian drone dropping explosive devices.

Another 17 mines were fired by the enemy on the border territory of Sumy district.

