Since beginning of the day, 10 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 7 vehicles, 2 ammunition depots and 2 radar drones were destroyed, - JFO press center
As of 21:00, June 6, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping repelled 10 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in two locations.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO Staff press service.
"The occupants shelled more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 48 civilian objects, including: 42 residential buildings, a lyceum, a mining and industrial college, a poultry factory, a civil protection department building, and the premises of a family sports club."
As a result of this shelling, two civilians were killed and 12 were wounded," the report reads.
Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 1 tank; 3 artillery systems; 2 armored combat vehicles; 1 vehicle; and 2 ammunition depots.
Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down two "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.
