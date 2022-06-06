Ukraine needs six new brigades and lot of Western weapons for counterattack - Danilov

For a full-fledged counterattack by the AFU and the complete liberation of the Russian-occupied territories in the South and East of Ukraine, six new brigades with a total of 25,000 men must be formed.

This was in an interview with the Financial Times, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov

Danilov says liberating territories from the Russians requires hundreds of long-range rocket launchers and artillery units, aircraft and tanks, as well as thousands of drones.

Russia has a lot of manpower, so, according to Danilov, a counteroffensive may not be "a very quick process." He added that it will become possible later on - Ukraine's Western partners will continue to provide weapons.

In addition, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council addressed the issue of Severodonetsk, where heavy fighting is taking place for control of the city. According to him, in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the enemy has an artillery advantage, and Ukraine now cannot "adequately respond in the same way" for lack of the necessary weapons. Russia's willingness to sacrifice its troops has made it more difficult for the Ukrainian military to hold ground.

"The temporary loss of territory is not a tragedy. The tragedy will be the loss of the country," Danilov said about the possible withdrawal of Defense Forces from the city.

