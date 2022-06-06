Monastyrsky and Brink discussed further cooperation - investigation of war crimes, de-mining of territory and equipping Interior Ministry units

Among the priorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine are reducing the level of crime, investigating war crimes and clearing areas after hostilities.

This was stated by Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Brigitte Brink, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

The agency noted that this was the first official meeting between the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine since her assignment. During the meeting Monastyrsky and Brink shared the vision of the main directions of interaction.

"During the conversation Monastyrsky announced the key areas of work of the Ministry during the war. Among them are rearmament, proper equipment of combat units of the Interior Ministry system, reduction of crime and investigation of war crimes, demining of territories after combat operations, restoration of critical infrastructure of the State Emergency Service and National Police and prevention of human trafficking," reads the report.

The Minister noted that the issue of preventing human trafficking is due to the large number of internally displaced persons who have left their own homes and the country.

"The whole team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs works on these issues every day. In addition, I will personally voice them at a meeting with the G7 ambassadors," he stressed.

For her part, Brink, answering the Minister's question about the vision of priorities in the work of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, named five main areas. Most of them concern the security bloc.

"My first priority is to help you protect yourself. The second is to help the people who need it. This applies especially to humanitarian issues and their funding. The third is to support the justice system in Ukraine. The fourth is to ensure the sustainability of our nations and yours. This concerns both weapons and security of citizens", - she informed.

According to the Diplomat, the fifth priority is the reopening of the embassy.

"I want to build it up from the inside so that I can work effectively with team today," Brink said.

The sides also discussed the situation in Ukraine and agreed to work together to restore peace in the country.

